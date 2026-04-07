Trump Dealt New Blow as Impeachment Odds Hit Record High

The odds that President Donald Trump will be impeached and removed from office are at their highest ever.

Betting markets skyrocketed in favor of Trump being impeached after he issued a crazed threat to kill off the entire Iranian population.

Kalshi predicts that there is a 27.5 percent chance that Trump will be impeached and removed before the end of his term. It’s the highest percentage chance on the matter since Trump was again elected to the presidency in November 2024.

Prediction markets have the chance of Trump being removed from office via impeachment at an all-time high. Kalshi

The odds that the 25th Amendment will be used against Trump also increased on Tuesday, hitting 33.2 percent.

The 25th Amendment gives the vice president and a majority of the cabinet the power to declare the president unable to fulfill his duties, which would then transfer executive power to the vice president.

The twice impeached president issued a wild threat towards Iranians on Tuesday, saying he was prepared to kill the country’s entire population if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz to cargo ships by 8:00 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

Betting markets are predicting that Trump's time in office is running out. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” the president threatened via his Truth Social platform.

“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he continued, adding, “Maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

He ended the post by saying “God Bless the Great People of Iran,” despite having vowed to eradicate them at the top of the post.

The president launched into a full-blown genocide level threat against Iran in his Truth Social post. Truth Social/ Donald Trump

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

The increased odds that Trump will be impeached and removed from office come as many members of Trump’s MAGA coalition have turned on him, even going as far as to call for Trump’s removal following the deranged post.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!!” former MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted. “Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.”

“This is evil and madness,” she added.

Trump's posting as it relates to Iran has grown increasingly erratic in recent days. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers have additionally called for the president to be removed from office, either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment, after his threat to wipe out every Iranian.