Trump Debuts Bizarre AI Look to Hawk New Grifty Scheme

President Donald Trump has been digitally transformed into a creepy AI version of himself to sell his latest ethically dubious money-making scheme.

The billionaire president has once again found a way to turn his presidency into a personal revenue stream, promising an exclusive dinner to top purchasers of his flailing memecoin, The Washington Sun first reported.

The crypto firm running the memcoin has splashed the gala dinner across its website, promising the top 185 $TRUMP holders an evening with the 80-year-old president and three “legends” at “the most exclusive dinner in the world.”

The presidential dinner scheme sparked outrage over its blatant self-dealing. gettrumpmemes.com

The scheme has raised eyebrows not only for being the president’s latest vehicle for personal enrichment despite the unprecedented conflict of interest, but also because of the bizarre AI incarnation of Trump deployed on the website to hawk the dinner.

A large, cartoonish AI rendering of Trump seated at a dinner table dominates the page, apparently designed to make the 80-year-old president look more photogenic than reality allows.

The AI appears to have been prompted to put Trump through a digital diet, shrinking his head and broadening his shoulders to give the 238-pound president a more sculpted silhouette—and perhaps a more Pete Hegseth-approved physique.

Trump appears to have been AI-generated with a rather generousTrump appears to have gotten an AI glow-up. gettrumpmemes.com

Meanwhile, his trademark orange makeup has been dialed back for a more natural complexion, while his hair gets a golden, glossy makeover that bears little resemblance to the thinning, graying straw he sports these days. Gone, too, are the president’s recurring bruises and rashes.

The president’s makeover was ridiculed online, with the MeidasTouch X account posting, “ok but who tf is this.”

“Look, whatever the ethics concerns may be, you can’t deny Trump looks thin and really good here. Happy for him,” The Atlantic writer Jonathan Chait chimed in sarcastically.

Trump weighs 238 pounds, according to his May physical, putting him one pound under the “obese” category. Dennis Schneidler/Reuters

One X user commented, “This is nathan fillon in a wig,” referring to the Canadian-American actor.

Meanwhile, the scheme sparked outrage over its blatant self-dealing.

Former Barack Obama spokesman Tommy Vietor called it “the most brazenly corrupt s--t I have ever seen in politics,” adding, “it’s not even close.” He quipped that Texas Attorney General and Senate Candidate Ken Paxton, who was impeached by the Texas House over allegations of bribery and corruption, “read this tweet and thought...damn that’s f--ked up.”

$TRUMP surged to a staggering $27 billion market cap—about $75 apiece—when it was launched just days before Trump’s second inauguration, but it has plummeted 94 percent to just $2 per coin, leading to billions of dollars in losses for nearly a million investors.

The White House declined to comment, referring the Daily Beast to the “host organization.” The company behind the coin, Fight Fight Fight LLC, which is run by Trump associate Bill Zanker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.