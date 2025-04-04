U.S. News

Trump Decimates Massive Fund Reserved for Teachers

BORED OF EDUCATION

It’s a major win for the president, who wants to overhaul the Education Department.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Trump
Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

SCOTUS is giving Trump the go-ahead to cancel $65 million worth of education grants linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. MAGA won the 5-4 ruling that allowed them to terminate the grants. The high court’s decision upended the efforts of a federal judge in Boston who temporarily blocked the administration for canceling the grants, which go toward teacher-training programs in eight Democratic-led states and aimed to support people from historically marginalized communities. Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal justices dissented from the ruling. The case only involved the 104 grants in question but in total, the Department of Education has canceled about $600 million in teacher training grants since Trump took office. SCOTUS’ move comes as Trump aims to slash university grants and use the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to axe federal agencies. Although several judges have thwarted the president’s advances, the recent SCOTUS ruling marks a significant and first-time win in Trump’s second term and furthers his efforts to dismantle the Education Department.

Read it at NBC
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsObama Breaks Silence on Trump’s ‘Unimaginable’ Presidency
Kenneal Patterson
TrumplandTrump Picks Golf Dinner Over Dignified Transfer of U.S. Troops’ Bodies
William Vaillancourt
MediaPulitzer Winner Quits Washington Post and Slams Bezos
Corbin Bolies
IdentitiesTom Hanks’ Daughter Opens Up About Violent Childhood
Kenneal Patterson
Identities‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Told He Only Has a Few Years to Live After Cement Truck Accident
Kenneal Patterson