SCOTUS is giving Trump the go-ahead to cancel $65 million worth of education grants linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. MAGA won the 5-4 ruling that allowed them to terminate the grants. The high court’s decision upended the efforts of a federal judge in Boston who temporarily blocked the administration for canceling the grants, which go toward teacher-training programs in eight Democratic-led states and aimed to support people from historically marginalized communities. Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal justices dissented from the ruling. The case only involved the 104 grants in question but in total, the Department of Education has canceled about $600 million in teacher training grants since Trump took office. SCOTUS’ move comes as Trump aims to slash university grants and use the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to axe federal agencies. Although several judges have thwarted the president’s advances, the recent SCOTUS ruling marks a significant and first-time win in Trump’s second term and furthers his efforts to dismantle the Education Department.

NBC