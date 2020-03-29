Trump: U.S. Will Not Pay for Meghan and Prince Harry’s Security
President Trump on Sunday declared that the U.S. government will not pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security bill following reports of the couple’s move to Los Angeles from their Vancouver mansion hideaway.
“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” the president tweeted. “It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”
The question of how Harry and Meghan—who are set to exit the royal family on March 31—will pay their multi-million-dollar security bill has been a source of speculation since they left the United Kingdom. Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced late last month that the protection for the couple and their son Archie “will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.” A spokesperson for the couple said Sunday that “privately funded security arrangements” were made. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” the spokesperson said, according to ITV.