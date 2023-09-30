Trump Defendant Plea ‘Bad’ for Sidney Powell, Legal Experts Say
UH OH
Scott Hall’s guilty plea Friday in the Georgia RICO case about election interference doesn’t bode well for co-defendant Sidney Powell, two former prosecutors and one law professor commented Friday. In calling the development “bad news” for the former Trump campaign lawyer, former Defense Department Special Counsel Ryan Goodman pointed to four instances in the indictment where Hall, a former Fulton County Republican poll watcher, was charged with the same felonies as Powell. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance similarly noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that if Hall is cooperating with the government, then “it’s a bad sign for her.” MSNBC legal analyst and former Mueller investigation prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, meanwhile, said on Deadline White House that since the indictment depicts Hall “in a whole variety of conspiratorial acts, most notably with Sidney Powell,” then he will “presumably…provide—consistent with his guilty plea—key evidence about that.”