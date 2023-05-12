Trump Defends CNN Town Hall Because It Got ‘Sky High Ratings’
‘VERY SMART’
Donald Trump hit back at people condemning CNN for allowing him to spew a torrent of lies across the airwaves on Wednesday night. “People are criticizing CNN for giving me a Forum to tell the TRUTH,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thursday. “I believe it was a very smart thing that they did, with Sky High Ratings that they haven’t seen in a very long time. It was by far the biggest Show of the night, the week, and the month!” The network has been excoriated by people furious that it allowed Trump to repeat his falsehoods in front of an approving audience, with dissent even coming from CNN’s own on-air talent. But Trump dismissed the criticisms from what he saw as the “Radical Left” being upset that he made “so many important points.” “Many minds were changed on Wednesday night by listening to Common Sense, and sheer ‘Brilliance,’” he added.