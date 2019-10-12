CHEAT SHEET
Trump Defends Giuliani After Reports of Lobbying Investigation Into Former NYC Mayor
President Trump on Saturday took to Twitter to defend his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani after reports that he is being investigated for allegedly breaking lobbying laws through his work in Ukraine. “So now they are after the legendary ‘crime buster’ and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!” The New York Times reported late on Friday that federal prosecutors in Manhattan are looking into Giuliani’s Ukraine lobbying work in relation to his two business associates, Ukraine-born Lev Parnas and Belarus-born Igor Fruman, who were arrested earlier this week on campaign finance-related charges over a six-figure donation they facilitated to Trump’s official super PAC. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing, but admitted that he, Parnas and Fruman, sought potentially damaging information on Trump opponents, including the Bidens.