Trump Defends 'Killer' Putin in Pre-Super Bowl O'Reilly Interview

In a preview clip from a new interview with Bill O'Reilly, which will air on Fox before the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump drew a moral equivalence between Vladimir Putin's Russia and the United States. Asked by O'Reilly if he "respects" the Russian leader, Trump said, "I do respect him, but I respect a lot of people. That doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him." When O'Reilly described Putin as a "killer," Trump replied, "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think, our country's so innocent?"