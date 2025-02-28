Trumpland

Trump Defies Nation’s History to Make English Official Language

AMERICA FIRSt

The first lady claims to speak six languages but Trump is ordering everyone to speak only one.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Trump
Carl Court/Carl Court/ REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsEarly Autopsy Results Offer Key Clues Into Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsMusk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepen Mystery
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsBill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
Erkki Forster
PoliticsEveryone Is Laughing at Pam Bondi’s ‘Epstein Files’ Flop
Yasmeen Hamadeh