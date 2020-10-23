Trump’s Sick Burn on Biden: Kim Jong Un Doesn’t Like You or Obama
GOT ’EM…?
President Donald Trump went after Joe Biden during Thursday night’s presidential debate by saying the former vice president had a bad relationship with Kim Jong Un, the authoritarian dictator of North Korea, whom Trump has previously praised. Trump said, “They tried to meet with [Kim]. He wouldn’t do it. He didn’t like Obama. He didn’t like him. He wouldn’t do it. You know what—North Korea, we’re not in a war. We have a good relationship. Having a good relationship with leaders of other countries is a good thing.” Biden responded, “We had a good relationship with Hitler before he, in fact, invaded the rest of Europe. Come on. The reason [Kim] said he wouldn’t meet with President Obama is because President Obama said, ‘We’re going to talk about denuclearization.’”