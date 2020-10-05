Trump Demanded to Leave Hospital Sunday Because He’s Scared He Looks Weak, Says Report
By all accounts, President Donald Trump is having an absolutely miserable time in the hospital. According to one report from CNN, Trump demanded to return to the White House on Sunday, with unnamed sources telling the network that the president is worried that the sight of him being hospitalized “makes him look weak” in front of the nation just weeks out from Election Day. A separate report from the New York Times states that Trump is spending his time in the hospital watching a lot of television and is becoming increasingly furious about how his hospital stay is being depicted on the major networks. Times correspondent Maggie Haberman corroborated CNN’s report that Trump tried to force a return to the White House on Sunday, but doctors reportedly refused and, as a compromise, allowed Trump to have his little car ride outside the hospital.