Trump Demands Death Penalty for Reporters in Unhinged War Rant

President Donald Trump has spent Sunday calling for the death penalty for reporters covering his war in Iran in a negative manner.

Trump, 79, posted a nearly 400-word Truth Social post slamming Iran for “feeding” the “very appreciative Fake News Media” in the U.S. and even resorting to AI to spread “false information.”

The president claimed Iran had circulated “phony ‘Kamikaze Boats’ shooting at various Ships at Sea” and claimed that while they looked “wonderful, powerful, and vicious” that “these Boats don’t exist.”

Repeating his claim that the U.S. had defeated Iran’s military and slamming the Wall Street Journal for “false reporting,” Trump then took his anger to new heights.

The Journal on Saturday covered five U.S. military refueling planes that were hit by Iranian forces at a Saudi airbase, but were not totally destroyed.

Trump suggested the Journal’s story was false, adding that Iran is spreading fake news through AI.

He then blasted Iran, who, “working in close coordination with the Fake News Media,” spread a fake image of the USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier “burning uncontrollably in the Ocean.” Trump said that it was not burning and also not shot at.

The video was fact-checked by AFP last week, who concluded it was made using AI.

Donald Trump/TruthSocial

Trump ranted, “The story was knowingly FAKE and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!”

Treason is considered one of the most severe crimes committed against the U.S.

Under U.S. law, anyone owing allegiance to America and levies war against them or aids and comforts their enemies within the United States or elsewhere is guilty of treason and can be subject to the death penalty or imprisoned for a minimum of five years.

In a gaggle on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump lashed reporters over coverage of his war, while also stating he was not ready to declare an end to the conflict.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 13, 2026. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“They’re decimated, but... I think that we’ve done damage to them right now,” Trump said. “If we left right now, it would take them 10 years and more to rebuild. But I’m still not declaring it over.”

He then blamed the media, saying “the problem is that when you look at fake stories, by you people, written by and generated by AI, it’s incredible.”

As part of his rambling social media rant, Trump also praised his FCC henchman Brendan Carr, who has already been threatening to revoke broadcasting licenses of networks he feels are not covering the Iran war in a way that meets “public interest.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has pleased Donald Trump once again. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” Carr threatened.

“The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not. Time for change!”

In his Sunday post, Trump said he was “thrilled” to see Carr’s threats to what he called “Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic ‘News’ Organizations.”

“They get Billions of Dollars of FREE American Airwaves, and use it to perpetuate LIES, both in News and almost all of their Shows, including the Late Night Morons, who get gigantic Salaries for horrible Ratings, and never get, as I used to say in The Apprentice, ‘FIRED,’ the president wrote.