Trump Demands Florida Elections Go to Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump has demanded that contested Florida elections are handed to Republican candidates Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, claiming without evidence that ballots have been forged or hidden. Florida’s U.S. Senate race between Scott and incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson went to a recount because of the narrow margin between the two. The state’s gubernatorial race between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis is also in the midst of a recount. But, citing no evidence, Trump on Twitter urged the elections to be handed to his party’s candidates due to what he called a “massively infected” election process. A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Elections previously said “no illegal activity” was witnessed; Republicans have continued to make dubious claims about instances of voter fraud. “The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged,” the president posted on Twitter. “An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10