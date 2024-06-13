Donald Trump implored House Speaker Mike Johnson to help him “overturn” his guilty verdict after the Manhattan hush-money case made the former president a convicted felon, according to a new report. In a phone call featuring “frequent F-bombs” after the May 31 verdict, Trump told Johnson, “We have to overturn this,” according to sources cited by Politico. Johnson, who “volunteered” to make an appearance at Trump’s trial in a show of support, is said to have been sympathetic to Trump’s demands and has reportedly spoken to him several times about what the House can do as Trump seeks to exact his revenge. The former president was scheduled to meet Thursday with House Republicans on Capitol Hill for a meeting ostensibly meant to focus on the upcoming election season and 2025 legislative agenda, though it seems likely his own legal woes will also come up.
