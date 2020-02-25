Trump Demands Justices Sotomayor and Ginsburg Recuse Themselves From Cases Involving Him
It’s only been a couple of weeks since Attorney General Bill Barr begged President Donald Trump to bring an end to his mad tweets about criminal cases involving the Justice Department. But, tweeting during his trip to India, Trump seems to have stepped over the line again by demanding two liberal Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from any case that involves him. “‘Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump,’” he wrote on Twitter, apparently quoting Laura Ingraham from Fox News. Then Trump added in his own words: “This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker’. Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters!” Justice Sotomayor has not directly accused Republican-appointed justices of being biased toward Trump, according to The New York Times. However, she’s complained the court “is partly to blame for the breakdown in the appellate process,” because it “has been all too quick to grant the government’s” requests.