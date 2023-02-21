Trump Demands ‘Mental Competency Test’ for All Presidential Candidates
STABLE GENIUS
Donald Trump, who once boasted of having “aced” a simple cognitive test designed to find signs of dementia, called for all presidential candidates to complete a “mental competency test” on Tuesday. “ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “[And] likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job. Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don’t have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won’t succeed. MAGA!”