Trump Demands Reporter Remove Mask to Ask Him a Question
President Trump demanded a reporter asking a question at a Monday press conference remove his mask. When Jeff Mason of Reuters started to speak, the president interrupted him and said: “You’re going to have to take that off, please. You can take it off. How many feet are you away?” Mason said he would speak louder but Trump was not satisfied. “Well, if you don’t take it off, you’re very muffled, so if you would take it off, it would be a lot easier,” he said. Mason then raised his voice and said, “Is that better?” Trump, looking none too thrilled and not wearing a mask himself, replied, “It’s... better, yeah.” Later in the press conference on the North Portico of the White House, when another reporter took off his mask to answer a question, Trump pointedly remarked, “You sound so clear.”