Trump Demands ‘Terrorists’ Who Vandalized His Golf Course Be ‘Treated Harshly’

A furious Donald Trump has demanded that the “terrorists” who vandalized his golf course in Scotland be “treated harshly” by authorities.

Pro-Palestine activists targeted the Trump Turnberry course on March 8, daubing the clubhouse in red paint while scrawling the message “Gaza is not 4 sale” into the green.

Other messages, including the phrases “F--- Trump” and “Free Palestine” were also spray-painted on various surfaces across the 800-acre resort.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court on Monday, while a75-year-old man and 67-year-old woman were also arrested but have been released pending further inquiries.

🚨⛳️👮‍♂️ #NEW: Trump Turnberry was the target of Pro-PaIestine activists. The iconic golf course saw several greens dug up, “G@za is Not 4Sale" sprayed across one green and buildings spray painted.



What should the punishment be for this? pic.twitter.com/xmnsOcmuza — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 8, 2025

The group Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the act, and said the Trump-owned course was targeted due to the U.S. government’s plans to “ethnically cleanse Gaza”.

In a statement the group said they “reject Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.”

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance,” they added.

Taking to Truth Social to voice his frustrations Sunday night, Trump said: “I was just informed by Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland.

“They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly. The three people who did this are in prison. You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement.”

Trump on golf course vandalism in Scotland. Truth Social

Trump Turnberry released a statement following the attack denouncing it as a “childish, criminal act” and said it will ensure it does not affect its business.

Keir Starmer had a phone call with Trump on Sunday evening, in which the two leaders agreed to keep pressure on Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Following news of the call, Palestine Action released a statement which read: “While Trump whines about his golf course, and Starmer consoles him, US-supplied bombs continue to pound Gaza to rubble, with the aim of the destruction of the entire Palestinian population.

“We look forward to the day both these murderers, and the other complicit Western leaders face justice.”