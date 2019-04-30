Trump, Democrats Agree to Pursue $2 Trillion Infrastructure Package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday they’ve reached an agreement with President Trump to pursue a $2-trillion infrastructure bill. The legislation will be aimed at roads, bridges, highways, water, and other infrastructure. Pelosi and Schumer said they will meet with Trump in three weeks to discuss how to pay for the plan. “We want to hear his ideas on funding,” Schumer said, according to The Washington Post. Pelosi called their sit-down a “very productive meeting.”