Trump: Democrats Impeaching Me Over ‘NOTHING’
Shortly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Thursday that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against him, an indignant President Trump took to Twitter to declare House Democrats were impeaching him “over NOTHING.” He claimed that Democrats “already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller ‘stuff,’ so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President.” In public House intel hearings last month, several witnesses testified that they were alarmed by Trump’s withholding of foreign aid from Ukraine and a pressure campaign on the country to investigate his political rivals.
Pelosi said as part of her announcement that Trump has “engaged in abuse of power undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections,” and that he committed a “profound violation of the public trust.” In response, Trump posted that the impeachment move “will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind” and that Republicans “have NEVER been more united. We will win!”