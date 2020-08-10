Trump Denies Asking About Adding His Big Head to Mount Rushmore, Then Says It’s a ‘Good Idea’
ROCK BOTTOM
As denials go, it’s perhaps not the most convincing. President Donald Trump has tried to dismiss a report that stated the White House reached out to South Dakota’s governor to ask about immortalizing Trump’s head in stone on Mount Rushmore, but, in the same sentence, said he thought it was a great idea. The New York Times reported over the weekend that Trump once told Gov. Kristi Noem that he’d love to be added to the presidential pantheon, and that a White House aide later reached out to figure out how to make that happen. In a Twitter post Sunday night, Trump issued a weak rebuttal, writing: “This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!” The president then went on to post a picture of himself smirking next to the famous monument.