Trump Denies E. Jean Carroll’s Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I’ve Never Met This Person in My Life’

President Trump has denied the sexual assault allegations leveled against him Friday by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, saying in a statement that he has “never met this person in my life.” Trump lambasted Carroll and New York magazine, which published her article, saying the magazine was trying to “prop itself up by peddling fake news” and that there was “zero evidence” to support Carroll’s story. While Trump denied ever meeting Carroll, the magazine included a photo showing the two of them together, along with Ivana Trump and Carroll’s then-husband, at an NBC party in 1987. Trump claimed that Bergdorf Goodman, the department store where the alleged assault took place, confirmed they have no video evidence of the event taking place. Carroll alleged the assault happened inside of a dressing room in the department store over two decades ago. Trump also raised concerns that Carroll’s accusation was part of a conspiracy with Democrats: “If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible. The world should know what’s really going on.”