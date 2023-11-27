In a Truth Social post Monday, Donald Trump explained his recent gaffes—claiming he’s been intentionally mixing up Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s names in speeches “sarcastically” as a way of suggesting that Obama is the person pulling the strings instead of the current president.

Trump, 77, also took a jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his competitor in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, for teaming up with the “Democrat’s Radical Left ‘Disinformation Machine’” to suggest that he is “cognitively impaired.”

The DeSantis War Room posted a list of Trump’s blunders earlier this month on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: “This is why his handlers won’t let him debate.”

In the Monday morning post, Trump defended himself by boasting that he “ACED” a cognitive test during his recent physical exam. He then called out Biden, who has also had his fair share of gaffes, writing, “Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!”

Biden, 81, has been subjected to criticism by political opponents over his age since before he was elected, while a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that roughly three-fourths of U.S. adults consider Biden as too old for a second term.

According to The Hill, Trump is now leading Biden in polls after the pair were previously neck-and-neck.