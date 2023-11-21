Donald Trump’s doctor released a fawning letter Monday that claimed the former president’s health is “excellent” and that he’s recently lost a few pounds thanks to “an improved diet and continued daily physical activity.”

Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who described himself as being Trump’s personal physician since 2021, added that Trump, 77, was “exceptional” in his cognitive exams. Details, however, were vague.

The unexpected letter release, which Trump posted to Truth Social, comes on the heels of a slew of verbal slips by Trump, which included him appearing to confuse Biden with Barack Obama on multiple occasions this fall and him mixing up the names of foreign leaders. He also confused which city and state he was in during a campaign speech last month, having the correct location whispered into his ear.

Those mistakes have brought Trump’s age to the forefront as he seeks a return to the White House, and his GOP opponents have seized on the mistakes—much like how Trump has criticized the age of Biden, who turned 81 on Monday.

The latest shot at Trump came Sunday from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who told CNN that being president is “not a job for somebody that is pushing 80.”

Aronwald’s letter lists Sept. 13 as the day a check-up was completed, more than two months ago. It did not list specifics, such as Trump’s weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, or any prescriptions he’s taking.

Aronwald claimed that Trump’s health shouldn’t be an issue anytime soon thanks to “his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance.”

The doctor added that Trump’s recent cardiovascular studies were normal and that his cancer screening tests were negative.

Releasing vague health reports has long been the norm for Trump. Little is known about his medical history, which he’s largely kept under wraps despite decades in the public spotlight.

The biggest glimpse the public got into Trump’s health came during his time in the White House, which revealed he weighed 236 pounds in 2016, and that he was taking Crestor for high cholesterol and aspirin to prevent heart attacks in 2017. He’ll turn 78 in June.