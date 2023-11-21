Trumplandsubvertical orientation badge

Trump’s Doctor Insists His Health Is ‘Excellent’ After Verbal Slips

CURIOUS TIMING

His age has been the center of attacks for his rivals after the former president made numerous mistakes while campaigning.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

Donald Trump, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, speaks on stage.

Go Nakarmura/Reuters

Donald Trump’s doctor released a fawning letter Monday that claimed the former president’s health is “excellent” and that he’s recently lost a few pounds thanks to “an improved diet and continued daily physical activity.”

Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who described himself as being Trump’s personal physician since 2021, added that Trump, 77, was “exceptional” in his cognitive exams. Details, however, were vague.

The unexpected letter release, which Trump posted to Truth Social, comes on the heels of a slew of verbal slips by Trump, which included him appearing to confuse Biden with Barack Obama on multiple occasions this fall and him mixing up the names of foreign leaders. He also confused which city and state he was in during a campaign speech last month, having the correct location whispered into his ear.

Those mistakes have brought Trump’s age to the forefront as he seeks a return to the White House, and his GOP opponents have seized on the mistakes—much like how Trump has criticized the age of Biden, who turned 81 on Monday.

The latest shot at Trump came Sunday from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who told CNN that being president is “not a job for somebody that is pushing 80.”

Letter detailing Donald Trump’s health, according to this personal phsyician.

Donald Trump shared the letter detailing his health in a post to Truth Social on Monday.

Donald Trump via Truth Social

Aronwald’s letter lists Sept. 13 as the day a check-up was completed, more than two months ago. It did not list specifics, such as Trump’s weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, or any prescriptions he’s taking.

Aronwald claimed that Trump’s health shouldn’t be an issue anytime soon thanks to “his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance.”

The doctor added that Trump’s recent cardiovascular studies were normal and that his cancer screening tests were negative.

Releasing vague health reports has long been the norm for Trump. Little is known about his medical history, which he’s largely kept under wraps despite decades in the public spotlight.

The biggest glimpse the public got into Trump’s health came during his time in the White House, which revealed he weighed 236 pounds in 2016, and that he was taking Crestor for high cholesterol and aspirin to prevent heart attacks in 2017. He’ll turn 78 in June.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.