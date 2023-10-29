Trump Forgets Which City He Is in During Iowa Campaign Speech

Though Donald Trump often makes fun of Joe Biden for his old age, Trump himself apparently forgot where he was at during a speech in Sioux City, Iowa, Sunday, greeting the crowd with, “Hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much.”

Sioux Falls is located more than 80 miles north in neighboring South Dakota.

Republican Iowa state senator Bradley Zaun appeared on stage a few minutes later and after claiming Trump “is the best president of my lifetime,” he is seen whispering the correct location, Sioux City, in Trump’s ear.

The former president is seen nodding and saying, “Oh,” before heading back to the microphone and launching into his speech with “So, Sioux City, let me ask you, how many people come from Sioux City, how many people? How many? Who doesn’t come from Sioux City? Where the hell do you come from?”

Trump was in Iowa for his eighth campaign event in the state in just over a month on Sunday. The appearance at the Orpheum Theater follows appearances in central and eastern Iowa, where thousands of fans have flocked to attend.

“I go around saying of course we’re going to win Iowa. My people said you cannot assume that,” Trump said.

“There’s no way Iowa is voting against Trump.”

The former president also stepped up his criticism against fellow Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley. Trump, nicknaming Haley “bird brain,” described her as “a highly overrated person.”

The comments came just a day after Haley spoke out against Trump during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting in Las Vegas, warning voters against the “chaos, vendettas and drama” that follows the former president.

Of conflict, Trump claimed “the way I talk, I stop wars,” adding “we finished wars,” while riffing over criticism by former opponent Hillary Clinton.

Before the speech, Trump was endorsed on stage by Ben Carson, who served in Trump’s cabinet as secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

“I want to offer my most confident and full endorsement of Donald J. Trump,” Carson said, to a huge round of applause.