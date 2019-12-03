Trump Denies Knowing Prince Andrew, Despite Numerous Photos of Them Together
Donald Trump has denied knowing Prince Andrew, despite multiple photos of the two together, including several of them meeting in June this year. The president, who is in the United Kingdom for a NATO summit, took questions from the media Tuesday morning. Asked about his thoughts on the allegations against Prince Andrew and the royal’s decision to step back from public life, Trump responded: “I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story.” However, the men have met on several occasions. Trump was photographed shaking hands with Andrew at Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace during his state visit to London in June. They were also pictured together alongside Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell at a party in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2000. Elsewhere in the media conference, Trump said he could see France breaking off from NATO, escalating his feud with French President Emmanuel Macron.