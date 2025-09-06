President Donald Trump has claimed that he was totally unaware of a botched Navy SEAL mission in 2019 that ended with the deaths of multiple North Korean civilians.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Trump personally gave the go-ahead for a mission that was intended to give the U.S. the capability to intercept North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s communications.

“I could look, but I don’t know anything about it,” the president said on Friday when a reporter asked about the mission. “I’m hearing it now for the first time.”

The aborted mission in North Korea was conducted by SEAL Team 6’s Red Squadron—the unit that killed Osama bin Laden eight years earlier, according to the Times.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un talk before a meeting in the Demilitarized Zone on June 30, 2019. The failed Navy SEAL mission took place as high-level nuclear talks unfolded between the two leaders. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

However, the members of the elite squadron made several mistakes when approaching the North Korean shore, where they intended to plant a newly developed device that would give American forces insight into Kim’s thinking while Trump sought to broker a nuclear arms deal.

Upon arriving on North Korean shores, a fishing boat noticed the SEALs. Operating from a total communications dead zone, the team members were unsure whether they had been detected by North Korean security forces or civilians.

They decided to open fire, killing the entire crew of the fishing boat and effectively ending the mission.

The 2019 incident was not the only failed military gambit during Trump’s first term.

President Trump during a visit to Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The president has had a checkered history with the military and top generals since entering politics. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In 2017, Trump hastily approved a Navy SEAL raid on a village in Yemen that resulted in the deaths of 30 civilians and one SEAL Team 6 member.

Trump called that raid a “winning mission” even though it led to the destruction of a $90 million military aircraft in addition to the loss of life.

Apart from displaying questionable judgment as commander-in-chief, the president also has a history of derogatory remarks toward service members and clashes with his own senior generals.

Shortly after announcing his first run for the presidency in 2015, Trump ridiculed the late Sen. John McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam, and said, “I like people who weren’t captured.”

In 2020, multiple outlets reported that two years earlier, President Trump had referred to American soldiers who died during wartime as “losers” and “suckers.”

President Trump during a Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery on May 26. The president has reportedly referred to fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.” Ken Cedeno/Reuters

A few months after the failed Navy SEAL raid in 2019 that the president ostensibly had no knowledge about, negotiations broke down between the U.S. and North Korea in October 2019.

The pariah state is now estimated to possess about 50 nuclear warheads.