‘NO SLAMMING!’
Trump Denies Throwing Desk-Slamming Temper Tantrum at Pelosi, Schumer Meeting
Donald Trump has denied that he threw a temper tantrum before he walked out of a White House meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, saying that he “politely said bye-bye” and didn’t slam his desk. Trump left discussions to end the partial government shutdown, now in its third week, calling the talks “a total waste of time.” Following the meeting, Senate Minority Leader Schumer said Trump “threw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t get his way” on his desired $5.7 billion in border-wall funding. But Trump insists that his conduct during the meeting was courteous. He wrote: “Cryin Chuck told his favorite lie when he used his standard sound bite that I ‘slammed the table & walked out of the room. He had a temper tantrum.’ Because I knew he would say that, and after Nancy said no to proper Border Security, I politely said bye-bye and left, no slamming!”