Trump Denies Trying to Bar Obama From Security Briefings

President Trump has denied that he ever considered barring Barack Obama from security briefings, dismissing as “fake news” The New Yorker’s report that claimed his advisers had suggested the move. The New Yorker article, published Monday, claimed some of Trump’s advisers thought he should take the extraordinary step of denying Obama access to intelligence briefings that were made available to all other living presidents, but then-National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster persuaded him against it. Trump denied the claims Tuesday morning, writing: “Fake News, of which there is soooo much (this time the very tired New Yorker) falsely reported that I was going to take the extraordinary step of denying Intelligence Briefings to President Obama. Never discussed or thought of!”
