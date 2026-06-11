Trump Deploys National Guard Over Giant Mystery Message on National Mall

A mystery message seemingly aimed at President Donald Trump has quietly appeared on the National Mall, triggering an investigation by authorities.

The numbers “8647” have been plastered across the grounds of the Washington, D.C. landmark, aerial photos taken by Reuters showed Thursday, in an apparent reference to what has become a rallying cry for critics of the 79-year-old president.

The number “86” is widely known in the service industry to mean expel or get rid of something. Trump, meanwhile, is the 47th president of the United States.

A faint outline appears to show "8647" on the grounds of the National Mall. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

U.S. Park Police said it responded to the scene at around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of vandalism at the west lawn of the Washington Monument. Authorities have collected grass samples for testing, and the investigation is underway.

“The deranged vandalism on our National Mall will not be tolerated,” an Interior Department spokesperson said in a statement. “Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable.”

The numbers triggered an investigation by authorities. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The string of numbers first sparked a firestorm in May last year, when former FBI Director James Comey posted an image of seashells forming the numbers 8647.

“Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” he wrote in the caption of his now-deleted Instagram post.

James Comey's now-deleted Instagram post. James Comey

MAGAworld quickly went up in arms over the post, with the Secret Service ominously announcing that it would “vigorously investigate anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees.”

Comey took down the post within hours, writing in a follow-up statement on Instagram: “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

But it was already too late.

The Instagram post eventually blew up into an indictment of Comey as part of Trump’s revenge tour against his political foes. When the initial indictment got tossed out by a judge, the Justice Department scrambled to indict Comey a second time.

The former FBI chief has consistently maintained innocence.