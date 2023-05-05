SEE IT: Sulky Trump Admits Stars Get Away With Sexual Assault

Attorneys for E. Jean Carroll released 48 minutes of Donald Trump’s 2022 deposition on Friday after journalists requested it be released as part of the Trump’s ongoing civil trial for rape and defamation.

The tape captures a gloomy-looking Trump offering low-energy responses to questions from Carroll’s attorney, including blithely admitting that stars get away with sexual assault.

“And you say... in this video, ‘I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet, just kiss, I don’t even wait, and when you’re a star they let you do it, you can do anything, gram ‘em by the pussy, you can do anything.’ That’s what you said, correct?” Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, asked.

“Well, historically that’s true with stars,” Trump replied.

“It’s true with stars that they can grab women by the pussy?” Kaplan asked.

“Well, that’s what, if you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true, not always, but largely true, unfortunately or fortunately,” he replied.

When Kaplan asked Trump if he considered himself a star, Trump said, “I think you can say that, yeah.”

The deposition also included an apparent gotcha moment in which Trump, who maintained that he didn’t rape Carroll because she wasn’t his type, mistook an old photo of Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples, who was presumably his type.

In another eyebrow-raising moment, he said Carroll’s lawyer wasn’t his type, as well. “You wouldn’t be a choice of mine either,” he said.

The footage was played for jurors in court Thursday before a collection of clips from the deposition was released Friday.