Trump Describes Police Violence Against Reporters as a ‘Beautiful Sight’
‘THREW HIM ASIDE’
President Trump described police violence against reporters as “a beautiful sight” at a campaign rally Tuesday. The remark concluded an extended tirade describing and apparently encouraging physical abuse of journalists. “[Police] grabbed them, they grabbed them. Sometimes, they grabbed one guy—‘I’m a reporter! I’m a reporter!’—get out of here. They threw him aside like he was a little bag of popcorn ... I mean, honestly, when you watch the crap that we've all had to take so long ... When you see it, it’s actually a beautiful sight!” he told supporters. The commander in chief made the remark at a rally near Pittsburgh as he spoke to supporters, who cheered the description of journalists suffering attacks. Throughout the speech, he mimed a reporter being manhandled. Trump has made attacks on the media a central aspect of his speeches throughout his campaign and presidency.