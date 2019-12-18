Trump Deserves Impeachment. The Trumpists Will Fight for a Generation to Deny That.

Today, Donald Trump gets his comeuppance. No, it’s not the comeuppance he deserves. If we had a serious Republican Party, all this would have happened long ago; there would have been several impeachment counts, and perhaps a quarter or so of House Republicans would have joined the Democrats in voting to pass the articles Trump has so obviously earned.

And, if we had a serious Republican Party, the extent of Trump’s high crimes would be made manifestly clear on a bipartisan (enough) basis to the three audiences that matter in a moment like this: the American people, the world, and history. He would either have been convicted in the Senate or, like Richard Nixon, saved the embarrassment of conviction by old-bull members of his own party who went to the White House and told him the gig was up. Barry Goldwater and Hugh Scott, a Pennsylvania moderate, did that for Nixon. In our time, if sanity still prevailed, it might have been Orrin Hatch and Lindsey Graham. But Hatch has stayed silent, and Graham, well, you know about him.

But even if Hatch still had some of his old bipartisan conviction and Graham any scruples, that wouldn’t have worked. Trump would have ordered them out of his office, tweeted crudely about them, and set about finding lackeys in Utah and South Carolina to run against them. They’d be tarred as “deep staters,” and soon enough, the Fox News crew, and Bill Barr’s Justice Department, would be after them. That is the reality that Trump has created, and the one for which Republicans are constantly making excuses and explaining away as normal.