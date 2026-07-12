Trump Details Final Call With Graham ‘Moments Before’ His Death

Donald Trump has described his final conversation with Sen. Lindsey Graham on the evening of his death.

The president appeared on State of the Union Sunday, and spoke of the sudden loss of Graham aged 71 on Saturday, following the latter’s tenth trip to Ukraine.

“Well it’s devastating. I thought he was fine. He called me last night,” Trump began.

“He just got back from Ukraine and he had a great trip. He was telling me about the trip. He was pushing very, very hard. You probably know, he wanted to do the SAVE America Act. He was talking about that.”

Trump then described of his “North Star”: “He was full of vim and vigor. He was tired. He said, ‘I’m tired because it’s a long trip.’ But other than that, he was fine.”