Trump’s DHS Wat Blocked Internal Probe Until After 2020 Election: NYT
BURIED
After Department of Homeland Security employee lodged a retaliation complaint regarding his demotion, the DHS Inspector General declined to investigate the allegation until after the 2020 election, a whistleblower report released Thursday showed. Brian Murphy, an intelligence officer at the department, filed a report in September with the IG’s office regarding his reassignment, claiming the administration was purposefully bending intelligence to fit the president’s political agenda. Murphys said the Trump administration had demonstrated willful ignorance in regards to a recent rise in domestic extremism. But the IG, Joseph Cuffari, failed to address the Murphy’s complaint until after the election had passed. According to a whistleblower complaint filed by an investigator in Cuffari’s office and obtained by The New York Times, the department intentionally ignored those reports and limited the time investigators had to interview people involved. Cuffari and then-DHS Secretary Chad Wolf have both denied the claims. The investigation into Murphy’s claim remains ongoing, his lawyer told the Times.