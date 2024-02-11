Trump Dines With Miriam Adelson in Hunt for Big Money
SHAKING THE TREES
Donald Trump met with GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson—the widow of late Las Vegas magnate Sheldon Adelson—on Thursday for dinner, according to Politico. The rendezvous came nearly four months after the two last dined together and as Trump tries to wrangle wealthy Republican donors whose support he couldn’t nail down earlier in the primary season when he faced more competition. Last month, Trump earned the backing of Robert Bigelow, an aerospace executive who was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ biggest supporter until he dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination after Iowa. The Adelsons were Trump’s biggest supporters during the 2020 election, funneling $90 million into his Super PAC’s coffers. But Miriam Adelson—an American-Israeli physician worth $35 billion, according to Forbes—has remained neutral throughout the primary cycle. Nikki Haley also met with Adelson, 78, in October, during the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual conference, but she hasn’t won her endorsement or her money.