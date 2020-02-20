Trump Discards Acting DNI Joseph Maguire Over Suspected Disloyalty: Report
President Trump was outraged at his acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire last week after learning that one of Maguire’s staff members gave a 2020 election security briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Trump reportedly had considered naming Maguire as the permanent director of national intelligence, but instead tapped American ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to replace him on Wednesday after being informed by a GOP ally that Maguire aide Shelby Pierson spoke at the Thursday briefing to committee members on “election security and foreign interference in the run-up to the 2020 election,” the Post reported. The president reportedly believed that Pierson was conspiring with House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and held Maguire personally responsible for what he regarded as an act of disloyalty.