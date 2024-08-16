Trump Says Presidential Medal Is Better Than Medal of Honor

Former President Donald Trump dissed medal of honor recipients saying it was “much better” to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, like he gave his billionaire donor, Miriam Adelson, cause Medal of Honor recipients are usually injured or dead. “I watched Sheldon sitting so proud in the White House when we gave Miriam the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump told a crowd at his Bedminster golf club on Thursday night, referring to Miriam’s late husband. “That’s the highest award you can get as a civilian. It’s the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor,” he added, mistakenly calling the Medal of Honor, the Congressional Medal of Honor. “But [the] civilian version, it’s actually much better because everyone [who] gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they’re soldiers,” Trump added. “They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they’re dead—she gets it, and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman, and they’re rated equal, but she got the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump concluded. Adelson and a Trump aide also reportedly had a text spat this week, saying her super PAC was being run by “R.I.N.O.s.”