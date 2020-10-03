Trump Doc Forced to Correct Timeline of COVID-19 Diagnosis
CONFUSION
In a typo-filled release Saturday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley corrected his earlier statement on President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley initially said on Saturday morning that the Walter Reed medical team was “72 hours” into Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and that “48 hours” had passed since Trump received his first treatment—suggesting Trump got coronavirus far earlier than the public was told. In a statement hours later, he clarified that Trump was “first diagnosed” on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 1 and had received “Regeron’s [sic] antibody cocktail” on Friday.
Conley did not clarify when the president first tested positive for COVID-19, as opposed to being diagnosed. He also misspelled the experimental drug Regeneron, and inaccurately described the therapy as “polyclonal antibodies,” a spokesperson for Regeneron told CBS. “It is two monoclonal antibodies,” the spox said. “It was incorrect in the physician’s letter.”