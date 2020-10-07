Trump Doctor Actually Quotes POTUS in Bizarre Health Update: ‘I Feel Great!’
HORSE’S MOUTH
Donald Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president told him this morning, “I feel great!” in a Wednesday health update that left many critical questions unanswered. “His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range,” Conley said in the memo. “He’s now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization. Of note today, the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th; initial IgG levels drawn late Thursday night were undetectable.” Conley has not addressed Trump’s current treatment plan, including medications he’s taking, his lung health, and when he last tested negative for the coronavirus. The White House physician last addressed reporters on Monday, when Trump left Walter Reed hospital.