Trump Really Doesn’t Want to Pay Giuliani’s Legal Bills: NYT
FAIR WEATHER FRIENDS
As Rudy Giuliani’s legal bills mount up in the face of a federal investigation and defamation suits, people close to him say that Trump should be helping with the costs. The former president reportedly promised to reimburse $200,000 in expenses for Giuliani’s efforts to have the 2020 election overturned and to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. However, according to The New York Times, Trump is now telling advisers that he doesn’t want Giuliani to get a cent. Giuliani’s supporters were also disappointed when Trump failed to issue a pre-emptive pardon for him. “I want to know what the GOP did with the quarter of $1 billion they collected for the election legal fight,” said former NYC police commissioner and Giuliani pal Bernard Kerik. “Lawyers and law firms that didn’t do shit were paid lots of money and the people that worked their ass off, got nothing.”