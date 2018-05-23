Trump Doesn’t ‘Really Believe’ 2018 Midterms Are as Important as 2016 Election

During a speech to anti-abortion activists and donors on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump went off-script to downplay the importance of the 2018 midterm elections for the Republican Party. “Your vote in 2018 is every bit as important as your vote in 2016,” the president said. “Although I’m not sure I really believe that, but you know. I don’t know who the hell wrote that line.” As the audience at the Susan B. Anthony List's 11th Annual Campaign for Life Gala laughed, he added, “But it’s still important, remember that.” Trump also praised Kellyanne Conway, on hand to receive the organization’s Distinguished Leader award, during his remarks. “She'll do the shows that nobody else dares go near,” he said of his counselor’s frequent media appearances. “Great going, Kellyanne. What a help.”