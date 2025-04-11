Politics

Trump DOJ Refuses to Comply With Judge’s Order on Return of Wrongly Deported Dad

JUDICIAL SHOWDOWN

Government attorneys argued they should have more time to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia home.

Donald Trump in a dramatic black and white photo illustration
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

The Trump administration said it would not provide information on how it will get a wrongly deported Maryland dad home by a Friday morning deadline because the timeframe a judge imposed was “impracticable.”

In effect, the Department of Justice is openly defying a court order that requires the government to provide details about 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s whereabouts and how he will be brought back stateside.

Abrego Garcia was flown to a mega prison in El Salvador last month due to an “administrative error.” Despite the DOJ admitting their mistake, it argued it did not have the authority to bring Abrego Garcia home because he was now in the custody of El Salvador.

Judge Slaps Down Trump on Deported Dad After SCOTUS RulingHURRY UP ALREADY
Leigh Kimmins
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: U.S. President Donald Trump answers a reporters question during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is meeting with Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to release Israeli hostages from Gaza and newly imposed U.S. tariffs. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Maryland District Court Judge Paula Xinis, a Barack Obama appointee, disagreed and ruled that Abrego Garcia must be returned stateside, where he has an American wife and child, and was working legally as a sheet metal apprentice prior to being taken into custody by ICE.

The issue reached the Supreme Court on Thursday. The high court, which has a conservative majority, ruled unanimously that the Trump administration must take steps to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant who lived in the U.S. legally with a work permit and was erroneously deported to El Salvador, is seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on April 9, 2025. Abrego Garcia Family/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. Reuters

Xinis granted an extension for the government to release a return plan on Friday—from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.—but refused to grant a request by government attorneys to push the deadline to Wednesday.

“This court amended its prior order and made clear what the government must do consistent with the Supreme Court’s directive,” she said in court Friday, according to Politico.

The White House has attempted to paint Abrego Garcia as a “leader” in the violent MS-13 cartel, but his loved ones and attorneys say that could not be further from the truth.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

