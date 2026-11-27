Emails show the full extent of a clemency plan involving the scandal that brought down Nixon.

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Donald Trump’s pardon office considered sweeping clemency for dozens of Watergate-era names under an extraordinary proposal that explicitly excluded one person—the man who helped bring down President Richard Nixon.

Newly released Justice Department emails show officials considering individual pardons or a sweeping group pardon for around 90 defendants, while former Nixon aide Geoff Shepard proposed excluding John Dean, 88, whose cooperation with investigators helped expose the Watergate cover-up.

Dean was famously recorded warning Nixon that the Watergate cover-up was a “cancer within— close to the presidency” in 1973. AP

The proposal would have seen the Oval Office host a ceremony at which Nixon’s family would have received an official government apology before Trump, 80, signed the pardons, according to PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s investigations unit.

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The plan was still being pursued in February 2026, with Trump’s pardon attorney personally chasing a recommendation memo for his signature. There is no evidence Trump approved it.

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The Watergate scandal was sparked when five burglars were busted in June 1972 while trying to bug the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. The subsequent criminal investigation exposed political espionage and a White House cover-up that forced Nixon to resign in August 1974.

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Former attorney general John Mitchell, White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman, and adviser John Ehrlichman were all found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, while G. Gordon Liddy was convicted over the burglary and wiretapping, and E. Howard Hunt pleaded guilty to conspiracy, burglary, and illegal wiretapping.

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Nixon escaped prosecution after his successor Gerald Ford pardoned him, and many of the scandal’s most notorious figures have been deceased for decades.

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In a July 10, 2025, email exchange released under the Freedom of Information Act, Shepard, 82, proposed the ceremony to Neil McCabe, senior adviser to Trump’s then-pardon attorney Ed Martin, 56.

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Under his suggested running order, Trump would greet Nixon family representatives, a DOJ official would apologize, Martin would present a recommendation, and Trump would sign an order pardoning “all Watergate defendants except John Dean.”

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Having helped cover up the scandal himself, Dean became one of Nixon’s most damaging accusers. He cooperated with prosecutors and testified before the Senate in June 1973, implicating Nixon and his closest aides in efforts to conceal the break-in. Nixon fired him, and Dean later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice, for which he was jailed.

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Shepard has spent years attacking Dean’s credibility, accusing him of misleading prosecutors, while Dean has disputed Shepard’s version of Watergate. The two men were approached for comment, but neither responded.

Dean testified about the Mueller Report and its Watergate likenesses before the House Judiciary Committee in 2019—and remains an outspoken critic of Trump. Chip Somodevilla

Dean has been a staunch Trump critic throughout both of the president’s terms, frequently appearing on CNN to denounce him and giving evidence evidence to Congress.

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McCabe appeared keen to advance the initiative, but worried that his own DOJ colleagues might ruin it. “I had not socialized this idea with people at the White House, yet,” he told Shepard, complaining that aides working for then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were “donor kids” who were “always looking to scuttle out initiatives.”

Trump’s presidency has drawn a host of parallels with Nixon’s. The Washington Post/Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The next day, McCabe considered whether to process approximately 90 names individually or together. “Either way, we cannot make the petition. It has to come organically from the outside,” he added.

Shepard had already submitted a pardon petition on July 1, additional DOJ correspondence shows, and McCabe said Trump administration official Andrew Kloster was “thrilled,” although the proposal still needed to get to White House pardon adviser Alice Johnson.

The Nixon Foundation insisted that the scheme was Shepard’s own initiative and had nothing to do with the organization or Nixon’s family. A spokesperson told PunchUp: “This was an individual endeavor of Geoff Shepard, a Watergate historian who was a member of President Nixon’s defense team. His effort is independent of the Nixon Foundation or President Nixon’s family.”

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But the emails show that its acting president, Joe Lopez, was being kept informed. When Shepard outlined his proposed Oval Office ceremony on July 10, Lopez replied: “Thank you for keeping me in the loop on this. What a development!”

Shepard also proposed that Foundation president Jim Byron attend the ceremony and said he had asked him to write a letter supporting the pardon petition. Byron was then on leave from the Foundation, working for the Trump administration at the National Archives.

The plan went beyond previous Daily Beast reporting that the DOJ had merely invited Shepard to present allegations of misconduct in the original Watergate investigation.

Nixon was pardoned by Gerald Ford, who served as his vice president before the scandal led to the former’s resignation and the latter’s elevation. STR New/REUTERS

The paper trail continued into February 2026, with Martin himself pressing for the pardon recommendation to be finalized. However, its fate remains unclear. Martin left the DOJ in August 2026, and it is not known whether he signed the recommendation or whether it reached Trump. No Watergate defendants appear on the administration’s published clemency list, which was last updated on Oct. 20.

PunchUp asked the White House and DOJ whether the proposal remains under consideration. The White House deferred to the DOJ, which did not respond.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.