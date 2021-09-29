Trump Donor Accuses Corey Lewandowski of Sexually Harassing Her at Vegas Charity Event
‘TERRIBLE THINGS’
Former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski has been accused of sexually harassing a Republican donor during a Las Vegas charity event, according to a bombshell report in Politico Wednesday. Trashelle Odom, the wife of a top Idaho businessman, said Lewandowski groped her rear and one of her legs, and inappropriately spoke to her in sexually graphic detail, including describing his private areas. “I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable,” Odom said in a statement. “He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.” Four people corroborated her claims, Politico reports.
“I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening,” she added. The incident allegedly occurred Sunday during an event for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, which works to combat substance abuse.
Lewandowski didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment, but his lawyer David Chesnoff told the outlet, “Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”