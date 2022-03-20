NYT Reveals Shady New Details on How Project Veritas Got Its Hands on Ashley Biden’s Diary
STICKY FINGERS
Weeks before making its way into the possession of a right-wing activist group in 2020, Ashley Biden’s personal diary was passed around a Trump fundraiser attended by Donald Trump Jr., according to a new report by The New York Times. The daughter of Elizabeth Fago, the donor who hosted the fundraiser at her Florida home in September 2020, had tipped off Project Veritas to the existence of the Biden daughter’s diary just three days prior to the event. Fago, who became aware of the diary in August 2020, remarked at the time that she thought it would help Donald Trump win the election, the Times reported on Sunday. Fago was later nominated by then-president Trump to the National Cancer Advisory Board. It remains unclear who exactly at the fundraiser viewed the diary, which chronicled Ashley Biden’s time in addiction treatment. Project Veritas’ founder, James O’Keefe, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in obtaining the diary via potentially deceptive measures. In an emailed response to a request for comment, he blasted the Times’ new reporting: “Imagine writing so thoroughly divergent from reality and so mendacious with innuendo that there is literally no utterance that won’t make it worse,” O’Keefe fumed.