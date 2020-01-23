Trump Doral Doubled Its Prices Before White House Announced His Visit, Report Says
President Donald Trump’s Doral golf resort in Miami hiked its room rates by more than double right before the White House announced Trump’s impending visit, HuffPost reports. Trump will address the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting at his own resort on Thursday. His plan to appear at the event has reportedly been in the works since mid-January, when the resort raised its cheapest nightly rate from $254 to $539. The hike could increase taxpayer costs for staff who must travel there in advance—the higher figure is just under the maximum per-night rate federal government employees can spend on a hotel in South Florida. The White House didn’t tell HuffPost how many of Trump’s team are paying to stay in the resort in the days prior and during his visit. Up to the first few days of January, Doral’s website reportedly advertised rates as low as $254 for the days of the RNC meeting, but they jumped to $459 on Jan. 13, soon after the White House first began planning for a potential Trump appearance. The next day it reportedly jumped to $539 a night.