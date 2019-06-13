Trump Doubles Down: I Don’t Need to Hand Foreign Intel to the FBI

Donald Trump has reiterated that he doesn’t believe it’s necessary to tell the FBI if a foreign government approaches him with damaging information about one of his political opponents. Trump was criticized Wednesday for admitting he would not object to hearing out foreign figures if they came to him offering dirt on a 2020 opponent. In an apparent response to that criticism, Trump doubled down in a series of tweets, saying he’d recently met leaders in Britain, France, and Poland. “Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous!” he wrote. “I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.”