Trump Doubles Down on Calling Jews ‘Disloyal’ for Voting Democrat
President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on his charge that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats are “disloyal.” “If you vote for a Democrat, you’re being disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel,” the president told reporters outside the White House, when asked about his Tuesday comments that Jews who vote for Democratic politicians have either a “total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” Jewish organizations and leaders condemned his original remarks as invoking the anti-Semitic trope of “dual loyalty,” but nevertheless the president hunkered down and repeated the claim. “I am the least racist person to ever hold office,” the president added.