Trump Doubles Down: We Will Target Iranian Cultural Sites if Iran Attacks Americans
President Trump doubled down late Sunday on his threat to target cultural sites in Iran—completely undermining Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claim that Trump never made such a threat. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he would respond to any Iranian attacks on Americans or American assets by targeting 52 Iranian sites that he said are “important to Iran and the Iranian culture.” On Sunday, Pompeo made the bold claim that Trump never made that threat, telling Fox News: “President Trump didn’t say he’d go after a cultural site—read what he said.” However, speaking later Sunday to reporters on Air Force One, Trump reiterated that Iran would face “major retaliation” if it attacked any American targets, and repeated his threat to attack cultural sites in Iran. “They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people and we’re not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” said Trump. Targeting cultural sites with military action is considered a war crime under international law.